BMO Capital Markets Issues Positive Forecast for Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Stock Price

Eaton (NYSE:ETN - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $477.00 to $487.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the industrial products company's stock. BMO Capital Markets' target price points to a potential upside of 17.28% from the company's current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ETN. Evercore raised Eaton from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $502.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Eaton from $340.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eaton from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $428.68.

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Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN stock opened at $415.24 on Monday. Eaton has a 52 week low of $311.92 and a 52 week high of $436.74. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $404.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $385.53. The firm has a market cap of $161.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.07. Eaton had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 12.75%.The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Eaton has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.460-3.560 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eaton will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Antonio Galvao sold 494 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.86, for a total value of $200,494.84. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,723,765.50. This trade represents a 5.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Denk sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.94, for a total transaction of $835,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,209.88. The trade was a 21.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,028 shares of company stock valued at $8,614,793. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 238,030 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $75,815,000 after acquiring an additional 19,958 shares during the period. Burling Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,296 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 239,384.8% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 158,060 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $50,344,000 after purchasing an additional 157,994 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,786,000. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 669.1% during the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 6,230 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company's stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton NYSE: ETN is a diversified power management company that designs, manufactures and distributes products and systems to manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power. The company's offerings are used to improve energy efficiency, reliability and safety across a wide range of applications, with core capabilities in electrical distribution and control, industrial hydraulics and aerospace systems.

Its product portfolio includes switchgear, circuit breakers, transformers, power distribution units, uninterruptible power supplies and surge protection devices for electrical infrastructure, along with hydraulic pumps, valves and filtration systems for industrial and mobile equipment.

Further Reading

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