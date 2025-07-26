Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Issues Earnings Results

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.85 by $1.29, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.69 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Bread Financial updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Get Bread Financial alerts: Sign Up

Bread Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BFH traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.32. 1,085,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,762. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.38. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $55.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.33. Bread Financial has a 12 month low of $38.21 and a 12 month high of $66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Bread Financial's payout ratio is presently 14.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on BFH. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. BTIG Research set a $105.00 price target on shares of Bread Financial and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Monday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $64.42.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BFH

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bread Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFH. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 4.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,589 shares of the company's stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 46.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,902 shares of the company's stock worth $17,323,000 after acquiring an additional 109,864 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 104.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 736,604 shares of the company's stock worth $36,889,000 after acquiring an additional 376,920 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 157,833 shares of the company's stock worth $7,904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company's stock.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bread Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bread Financial wasn't on the list.

While Bread Financial currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here