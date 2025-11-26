Brian Miller Sells 1,000 Shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL - Get Free Report) CFO Brian Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.08, for a total transaction of $469,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 12,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,995,311.48. This represents a 7.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock traded down $4.88 on Wednesday, reaching $465.81. The company had a trading volume of 257,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,784. The firm has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 64.79, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.93. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $495.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $544.28. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $450.00 and a 52-week high of $661.31.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.09. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 13.72%.The company had revenue of $595.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. Tyler Technologies's revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.300-11.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TYL. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $695.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated a "positive" rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $560.00 to $540.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $660.09.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

