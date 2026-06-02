Bristol Myers Squibb Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BMY)

Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 41,192 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 79% compared to the typical volume of 23,034 call options.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $61.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BMY

Insider Transactions at Bristol Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 159,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,820,824.16. This represents a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bristol Myers Squibb

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Nebraska Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 15,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 13.5% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company's stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.34. 20,569,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,806,476. The company has a market cap of $110.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.24. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $58.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. Bristol Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $42.52 and a twelve month high of $62.89.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 64.87%. Bristol Myers Squibb's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Bristol Myers Squibb

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bristol Myers Squibb announced that Opdivo plus AVD received an expanded EU label for frontline advanced classical Hodgkin lymphoma, potentially broadening access and boosting revenue for a major franchise. Article Title

Bristol Myers Squibb announced that Opdivo plus AVD received an expanded EU label for frontline advanced classical Hodgkin lymphoma, potentially broadening access and boosting revenue for a major franchise. Positive Sentiment: The FDA accepted Camzyos for priority review in adolescents with symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, keeping another growth product on track for a potential label expansion. Article Title

The FDA accepted Camzyos for priority review in adolescents with symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, keeping another growth product on track for a potential label expansion. Positive Sentiment: New ASCO data showed encouraging results for mezigdomide and pumitamig, reinforcing investor optimism around BMY’s late-stage pipeline beyond legacy brands. Article Title

New ASCO data showed encouraging results for mezigdomide and pumitamig, reinforcing investor optimism around BMY’s late-stage pipeline beyond legacy brands. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually heavy call-option buying suggests traders are positioning for a move higher, but it does not confirm a fundamental change in the business.

Unusually heavy call-option buying suggests traders are positioning for a move higher, but it does not confirm a fundamental change in the business. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and commentators continue to debate BMY’s valuation, with some arguing the stock looks inexpensive while others warn that patent expirations will pressure results through 2028. Article Title

Analysts and commentators continue to debate BMY’s valuation, with some arguing the stock looks inexpensive while others warn that patent expirations will pressure results through 2028. Negative Sentiment: Recent valuation-focused coverage notes that the stock has pulled back over the past week and month, reflecting ongoing investor concern about growth after the patent cycle. Article Title

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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