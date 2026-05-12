Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Hold" by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.5385.

BRKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on Bruker from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Bruker from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Bruker from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Bruker from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of Bruker in a report on Thursday, February 12th.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Bruker

In related news, VP Mark Munch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 128,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,124,875.70. This trade represents a 1.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.20% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bruker

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Bruker by 40.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 890 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bruker by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Bruker by 85.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,445 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bruker Stock Performance

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $43.27 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $37.39 and its 200 day moving average is $42.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.29, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.12. Bruker has a 12 month low of $28.53 and a 12 month high of $56.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. Bruker had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $823.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Bruker's revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Bruker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.150 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bruker will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. Bruker's payout ratio is -83.33%.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation, founded in 1960 by physicist Günther Laukien and headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts, is a leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance scientific instruments and analytical solutions. The company designs systems that enable molecular and materials research across academic, governmental, and industrial laboratories.

Bruker's product portfolio encompasses nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers for molecular structure and dynamics studies, mass spectrometry platforms for proteomics and metabolomics, X-ray diffraction and scattering instruments for crystallography and materials characterization, atomic force and scanning probe microscopes for nanoscale surface analysis, as well as preclinical imaging systems such as micro-CT and MRI scanners.

In addition to hardware, Bruker provides software suites, applications support, training services, and long-term maintenance agreements to ensure optimal instrument performance.

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