BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) CEO Sells $2,048,100.00 in Stock

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT - Get Free Report) CEO Rex Geveden sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total transaction of $2,048,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 202,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $41,472,181.71. The trade was a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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BWX Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:BWXT traded down $4.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $206.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,237,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,185. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.33. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $106.22 and a one year high of $241.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.78.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The firm had revenue of $860.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.750 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. BWX Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on BWXT. Weiss Ratings raised shares of BWX Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BWX Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Research raised shares of BWX Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $217.96.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BWXT

Institutional Trading of BWX Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,680 shares of the technology company's stock worth $13,977,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth $304,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the second quarter worth $404,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 670.0% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,030 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 44.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 256,969 shares of the technology company's stock worth $37,018,000 after purchasing an additional 79,646 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc NYSE: BWXT is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company's core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

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