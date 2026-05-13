BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.05.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BXP shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of BXP from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Mizuho cut shares of BXP from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BXP from $81.00 to $66.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of BXP from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BXP from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

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BXP Stock Performance

NYSE:BXP opened at $59.01 on Wednesday. BXP has a 1 year low of $49.72 and a 1 year high of $79.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.89 and a 200-day moving average of $63.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04.

BXP (NYSE:BXP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.94). BXP had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $872.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The business's revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. BXP has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.690-1.710 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BXP will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BXP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. BXP's payout ratio is 140.70%.

Insider Activity at BXP

In related news, CEO Owen D. Thomas sold 1,198 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $73,341.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Hilary J. Spann sold 5,495 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $327,996.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,832 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,064,392.08. This trade represents a 23.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of BXP by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,544 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of BXP by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,476 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of BXP by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BXP by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of BXP by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company's stock.

BXP Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc NYSE: BXP is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, management, and development of Class A office properties across major U.S. markets. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, the company's portfolio comprises high-quality office buildings, mixed-use developments and select retail assets designed to serve leading corporations in key metropolitan areas.

Established in 1970 by Mortimer B. Zuckerman, Boston Properties has grown through disciplined acquisitions and strategic ground-up developments.

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