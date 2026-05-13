Free Trial
→ Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside) (From InvestorPlace) (Ad)tc pixel

BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
May 13, 2026
BXP logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • BXP has a consensus analyst rating of Hold, with 11 analysts rating it hold and 10 rating it buy. The average 12-month price target is $73.05.
  • Several firms recently cut their price targets on the stock, including Piper Sandler, Mizuho, Barclays, Truist Financial, and JPMorgan, reflecting a softer near-term outlook.
  • BXP reported Q1 earnings of $0.64 per share, missing expectations of $1.58, even though revenue came in slightly above estimates. The company also paid a $0.70 quarterly dividend, equal to a 4.7% annualized yield.
  • Five stocks we like better than BXP.

Shares of BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.05.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BXP shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of BXP from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Mizuho cut shares of BXP from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BXP from $81.00 to $66.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of BXP from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BXP from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BXP

BXP Stock Performance

NYSE:BXP opened at $59.01 on Wednesday. BXP has a 1 year low of $49.72 and a 1 year high of $79.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.89 and a 200-day moving average of $63.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04.

BXP (NYSE:BXP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.94). BXP had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $872.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The business's revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. BXP has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.690-1.710 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BXP will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BXP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. BXP's payout ratio is 140.70%.

Insider Activity at BXP

In related news, CEO Owen D. Thomas sold 1,198 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $73,341.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Hilary J. Spann sold 5,495 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $327,996.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,832 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,064,392.08. This trade represents a 23.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of BXP by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,544 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of BXP by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,476 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of BXP by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BXP by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of BXP by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company's stock.

BXP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boston Properties, Inc NYSE: BXP is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, management, and development of Class A office properties across major U.S. markets. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, the company's portfolio comprises high-quality office buildings, mixed-use developments and select retail assets designed to serve leading corporations in key metropolitan areas.

Established in 1970 by Mortimer B. Zuckerman, Boston Properties has grown through disciplined acquisitions and strategic ground-up developments.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for BXP (NYSE:BXP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in BXP Right Now?

Before you consider BXP, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BXP wasn't on the list.

While BXP currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Analysts Agree—These Gold Picks Outshine the Rest Cover
Analysts Agree—These Gold Picks Outshine the Rest

Unlock the timeless value of gold with our exclusive 2026 Gold Forecasting Report. Explore why gold remains the ultimate investment for safeguarding wealth against inflation, economic shifts, and global uncertainties. Whether you're planning for future generations or seeking a reliable asset in turbulent times, this report is your essential guide to making informed decisions.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
By Sam Quirke | May 6, 2026
tc pixel
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
IonQ Just Posted a Breakout Quarter—But 1 Problem Remains
IonQ Just Posted a Breakout Quarter—But 1 Problem Remains
By Nathan Reiff | May 7, 2026
Beyond NVIDIA: Picks-and-Shovels AI Plays with Strong Momentum
Beyond NVIDIA: Picks-and-Shovels AI Plays with Strong Momentum
By Chris Markoch | May 10, 2026
Is Backblaze the Next Momentum Monster?
Is Backblaze the Next Momentum Monster?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | May 7, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX just filed. The clock is ticking.
SpaceX just filed. The clock is ticking.
From The Oxford Club (Ad)
How Williams Companies Is Cashing in on the AI Power Boom
How Williams Companies Is Cashing in on the AI Power Boom
By Chris Markoch | May 6, 2026
Meta Platforms’ Wild Post-Earnings Swings: Where Analyst Price Targets Stand Now
Meta Platforms’ Wild Post-Earnings Swings: Where Analyst Price Targets Stand Now
By Leo Miller | May 11, 2026

Recent Videos

If You Own Stocks, Get READY for May 15th
If You Own Stocks, Get READY for May 15th
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
These Stocks are Soaring. Don‘t Get Left Behind.
These Stocks are Soaring. Don't Get Left Behind.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Dollar Is Crashing (And These 3 Stocks Are Cashing In)
The Dollar Is Crashing (And These 3 Stocks Are Cashing In)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines