Canaan (CAN) Expected to Release Earnings on Thursday

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.10) per share and revenue of $5.9010 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

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Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Canaan had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 55.84%. The business had revenue of $62.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Canaan to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Canaan Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Canaan stock opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Canaan has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $141.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings cut Canaan from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Canaan in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised Canaan to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Canaan from $2.25 to $1.30 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $2.01.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its position in Canaan stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Canaan Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CAN - Free Report) by 52.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 587,451 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 200,869 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Canaan worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canaan Company Profile

Canaan Inc is a China-based technology company specializing in the design and manufacture of high-performance computing hardware for the digital currency and blockchain industry. The company's core business revolves around application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) miners, which are purpose-built machines optimized for cryptocurrency mining. By focusing on energy efficiency and processing power, Canaan's mining rigs aim to deliver competitive hash rates while managing power consumption in large-scale operations.

The flagship product line, known as AvalonMiner, encompasses a range of models tailored to different scales of mining activity, from small-scale hobbyist setups to industrial farms.

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