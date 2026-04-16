Cantor Equity Partners II Inc. (NASDAQ:CEPT) Short Interest Up 25.5% in March

Cantor Equity Partners II Inc. (NASDAQ:CEPT - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 550,237 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the March 15th total of 438,270 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 574,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CEPT. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e)" rating on shares of Cantor Equity Partners II in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Cantor Equity Partners II in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $16.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cantor Equity Partners II

Cantor Equity Partners II Trading Down 0.2%

CEPT traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $11.18. The company had a trading volume of 194,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,464. Cantor Equity Partners II has a one year low of $10.32 and a one year high of $13.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average of $11.33. The company has a market capitalization of $341.85 million and a P/E ratio of -58.84.

Cantor Equity Partners II (NASDAQ:CEPT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.39 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Cantor Equity Partners II

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cantor Equity Partners II during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cantor Equity Partners II by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 625,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,038,000 after buying an additional 139,123 shares during the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cantor Equity Partners II during the 4th quarter valued at $394,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. boosted its position in Cantor Equity Partners II by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 347,129 shares of the company's stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 196,191 shares during the period. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cantor Equity Partners II by 135.5% during the fourth quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the company's stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 230,178 shares in the last quarter.

Cantor Equity Partners II Company Profile

Cantor Equity Partners II NASDAQ: CEPT is a closed-end management investment company that focuses on providing customized capital solutions to private, middle-market companies in the United States. Listed on the Nasdaq, CEPT seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns by investing across a spectrum of debt and equity instruments. Its portfolio may include senior secured loans, subordinated and mezzanine debt, preferred equity, and common equity, allowing it to tailor financing structures to meet the specific growth, acquisition or recapitalization needs of its portfolio companies.

As a business development company registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, CEPT targets U.S.

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