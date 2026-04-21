Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target increased by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the e-commerce giant's stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's price target indicates a potential upside of 12.78% from the stock's current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a $311.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Amazon.com from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Amazon.com from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $288.66.

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Amazon.com Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $248.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.33. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $165.29 and a 52 week high of $258.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. Amazon.com's revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.90, for a total transaction of $554,900.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $24,662,702. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.18, for a total value of $4,077,336.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,238,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,217,051.24. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,186 shares of company stock worth $19,921,739. Insiders own 10.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balance Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 26.2% in the first quarter. Balance Wealth LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. increased its position in Amazon.com by 4.2% during the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 10,744 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 354,843 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $73,903,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares during the period. Haven Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Haven Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,692 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $156,869,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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