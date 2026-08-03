Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Stock

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $650.00 to $695.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the credit services provider's stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's price target points to a potential upside of 21.16% from the company's previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Mastercard from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $605.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $670.00 to $665.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Mastercard from $665.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $659.00.

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Mastercard Stock Up 0.1%

MA stock opened at $573.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $506.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $464.52 and a twelve month high of $601.77. The company's 50 day moving average is $514.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $514.27.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.08 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 239.99% and a net margin of 46.34%.The business's revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mastercard will post 19.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,977 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.73, for a total value of $1,047,276.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 16,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,702,934.17. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,322 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,793,880. This represents a 5.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,005 shares of company stock worth $3,689,976. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mastercard

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J. Stern & Co. LLP increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 53,535.0% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 72,597,097 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $41,444,231,000 after buying an additional 72,461,743 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $6,705,708,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 861.6% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 4,072,210 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $2,324,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648,748 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,580,374 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $20,807,283,000 after purchasing an additional 997,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $497,311,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Mastercard

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About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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