Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Hold" by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

CGBD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Carlyle Secured Lending from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Carlyle Secured Lending from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in a research report on Tuesday.

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Read Our Latest Stock Report on Carlyle Secured Lending

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carlyle Secured Lending news, Director John G. Nestor sold 4,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $49,687.29. Following the sale, the director owned 5,516 shares in the company, valued at $62,275.64. This trade represents a 44.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carlyle Secured Lending

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGBD. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,451 shares of the company's stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,466 shares of the company's stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 9.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 11,340 shares of the company's stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 71.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,630 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 34,182 shares of the company's stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.51% of the company's stock.

Carlyle Secured Lending Price Performance

CGBD opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.96 million, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.66. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $11.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.99. Carlyle Secured Lending has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $14.49.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $64.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $65.78 million. Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 8.85%. As a group, analysts predict that Carlyle Secured Lending will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Carlyle Secured Lending Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.4%. Carlyle Secured Lending's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.86%.

Trending Headlines about Carlyle Secured Lending

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Carlyle Secured Lending Company Profile

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc NASDAQ: CGBD is a closed-end, non-diversified business development company that provides customized debt financing solutions to middle-market companies. Chartered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, the company invests primarily in floating-rate senior secured loans, including first-lien, unitranche and one-stop structures. Its objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through disciplined credit selection and active portfolio management.

The firm focuses on U.S.

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