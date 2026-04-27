Centerspace (CSR) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect Centerspace to post earnings of ($0.3119) per share and revenue of $67.11 million for the quarter. Centerspace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.810-5.050 EPS. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($2.31). The business had revenue of $66.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.77 million. Centerspace had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 2.00%. On average, analysts expect Centerspace to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Centerspace Stock Down 0.3%

CSR opened at $66.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Centerspace has a one year low of $52.76 and a one year high of $69.15.

Centerspace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Centerspace's payout ratio is 308.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Centerspace in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec grew its position in Centerspace by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 1,337 shares of the company's stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Centerspace by 64.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,252 shares of the company's stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Centerspace in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Centerspace in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Centerspace from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Centerspace from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Centerspace from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Centerspace from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Centerspace from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $68.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Centerspace

Centerspace Company Profile

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for the fourth consecutive year in 2023 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

Further Reading

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