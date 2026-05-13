Ceva (NASDAQ:CEVA) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Ceva, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $45.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ceva traded as high as $39.94 and last traded at $37.08, with a volume of 1636504 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.46.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CEVA. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Ceva in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ceva from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 target price on shares of Ceva in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Ceva in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ceva from $24.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Ceva has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $39.44.

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Key Headlines Impacting Ceva

Here are the key news stories impacting Ceva this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt Securities raised its price target on Ceva from $40 to $45 and reiterated a Buy rating, signaling confidence in further upside for the stock. Benzinga

Rosenblatt Securities raised its price target on Ceva from $40 to $45 and reiterated a Buy rating, signaling confidence in further upside for the stock. Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen’s Joshua Buchalter also kept a Buy rating and lifted his target to $45, citing strong AI licensing momentum and automotive design wins as key drivers. TipRanks

TD Cowen’s Joshua Buchalter also kept a Buy rating and lifted his target to $45, citing strong AI licensing momentum and automotive design wins as key drivers. Positive Sentiment: Ceva’s Q1 2026 results beat expectations, with EPS of $0.04 versus $0.02 expected and revenue of $27.02 million versus $26.12 million expected, helping reinforce the bullish view. Zacks

Ceva’s Q1 2026 results beat expectations, with EPS of $0.04 versus $0.02 expected and revenue of $27.02 million versus $26.12 million expected, helping reinforce the bullish view. Positive Sentiment: Management said it expects 2026 revenue growth at the top end of its 8%–12% range and is targeting 40%–50% non-GAAP profit growth, suggesting improving operating leverage. Seeking Alpha

Management said it expects 2026 revenue growth at the top end of its 8%–12% range and is targeting 40%–50% non-GAAP profit growth, suggesting improving operating leverage. Positive Sentiment: The company also highlighted strong licensing growth, accelerating edge AI adoption, and a new Bluetooth HDT/RF design win, all of which point to healthier demand for its IP portfolio. PR Newswire

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ceva

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ceva by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,387,536 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $51,380,000 after purchasing an additional 177,765 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ceva by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 998,824 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $21,505,000 after purchasing an additional 305,540 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ceva by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 827,806 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $17,814,000 after purchasing an additional 160,644 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Ceva by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 684,465 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $14,730,000 after purchasing an additional 329,047 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in shares of Ceva by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 619,817 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $13,624,000 after purchasing an additional 179,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company's stock.

Ceva Trading Up 1.7%

The company's 50 day moving average price is $22.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.40 and a beta of 1.94.

Ceva (NASDAQ:CEVA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Ceva had a negative return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 10.47%.The company had revenue of $27.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $26.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Ceva's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ceva, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Ceva Company Profile

Ceva, Inc NASDAQ: CEVA is a leading licensor of signal processing IP cores and platforms that enable intelligent, connected devices. The company designs a broad portfolio of digital signal processing (DSP) and AI processors, software development toolkits and reference frameworks for applications ranging from 5G wireless communications and Bluetooth connectivity to audio, computer vision, sensor fusion and edge AI. Its solutions target a variety of end markets including smartphones, automotive, IoT devices, smart home, industrial automation and wearable electronics.

Founded in 1999 as a spin-off from DSP Group, Ceva has built its reputation on delivering modular, power-efficient IP that can be customized to meet stringent performance, area and power requirements.

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