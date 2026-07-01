Chad Michael Frazell Sells 3,013 Shares of Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Stock

Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY - Get Free Report) insider Chad Michael Frazell sold 3,013 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.49, for a total value of $2,372,707.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,823 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,735,514.27. This trade represents a 23.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

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Casey's General Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ CASY traded down $10.51 on Wednesday, hitting $784.28. 507,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,657. The business's 50 day moving average price is $820.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $708.73. Casey's General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $490.00 and a 52-week high of $927.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.61.

Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.31 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.33 billion. Casey's General Stores had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 4.07%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Casey's General Stores, Inc. will post 21.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey's General Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. This is an increase from Casey's General Stores's previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Casey's General Stores's payout ratio is currently 11.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casey's General Stores

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey's General Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its position in Casey's General Stores by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 55 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Casey's General Stores by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 54 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Casey's General Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Casey's General Stores by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 62 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey's General Stores News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Casey's General Stores this week:

Positive Sentiment: Casey’s strong earnings beat, higher revenue, and continued sales momentum support the bull case for CASY.

Casey’s strong earnings beat, higher revenue, and continued sales momentum support the bull case for CASY. Positive Sentiment: The company increased its quarterly dividend to $0.65 per share, signaling healthy cash flow and confidence in future performance.

The company increased its quarterly dividend to $0.65 per share, signaling healthy cash flow and confidence in future performance. Positive Sentiment: Director Mike Spanos bought shares, which can be seen as a positive insider signal. Article Title

Director Mike Spanos bought shares, which can be seen as a positive insider signal. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains constructive overall, with several firms maintaining bullish or higher price targets, but ratings are still mixed rather than uniformly positive.

Analyst coverage remains constructive overall, with several firms maintaining bullish or higher price targets, but ratings are still mixed rather than uniformly positive. Neutral Sentiment: Recent articles also note Casey’s as a defensive retail name benefiting from lower gas prices and consumer selectivity, which is supportive but not a direct catalyst.

Recent articles also note Casey’s as a defensive retail name benefiting from lower gas prices and consumer selectivity, which is supportive but not a direct catalyst. Negative Sentiment: One insider sale by Katrina Lindsey may be weighing on sentiment, though it appears more like routine portfolio activity than a strong bearish signal.

One insider sale by Katrina Lindsey may be weighing on sentiment, though it appears more like routine portfolio activity than a strong bearish signal. Negative Sentiment: Casey’s was reported to have dropped out of key Russell indexes, which can create short-term technical pressure from index-related fund flows. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on CASY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Casey's General Stores from $719.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their target price on Casey's General Stores from $1,032.00 to $995.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Research downgraded Casey's General Stores from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $990.00 price target on shares of Casey's General Stores in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Casey's General Stores from $805.00 to $945.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $939.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Casey's General Stores

About Casey's General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc NASDAQ: CASY is a U.S.-based convenience store chain that operates retail fuel stations and food-focused convenience outlets. Founded in 1959 in Boone, Iowa, the company has grown from a single neighborhood store into a regional operator known for combining traditional convenience retailing—fuel, packaged goods and tobacco—with a larger emphasis on fresh and prepared foods.

The company's stores typically offer gasoline and diesel alongside a range of grocery essentials, grab-and-go items and made-to-order foodservice.

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