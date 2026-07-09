Christopher Hall Sells 100,000 Shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Stock

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL - Get Free Report) CEO Christopher Hall sold 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,508,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 235,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,558,668.88. This trade represents a 29.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Personalis Stock Performance

PSNL stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.65. The company had a trading volume of 5,465,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,502,774. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.62. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 2.24. Personalis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $15.36.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $15.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.48 million. Personalis had a negative net margin of 148.11% and a negative return on equity of 43.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on PSNL. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Personalis from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen cut Personalis from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Personalis from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Personalis in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $11.67.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Personalis

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSNL. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,423 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Personalis during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Personalis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Personalis by 406.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,451 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Personalis in the first quarter worth about $47,000. 61.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc NASDAQ: PSNL is a clinical‐stage genomics company that develops and markets advanced next‐generation sequencing (NGS) services and assays designed to accelerate precision medicine. The Company's core offering is the ImmunoID NeXT™ Platform, which combines comprehensive tumor profiling—including whole exome, transcriptome, and T‐cell receptor sequencing—with proprietary bioinformatics to identify biomarkers and guide immuno‐oncology research. Personalis serves biopharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and clinical research organizations seeking in‐depth insights into cancer, autoimmune diseases and other complex conditions.

In addition to its flagship ImmunoID NeXT™ Platform, Personalis offers a suite of customizable sequencing assays for biomarker discovery, clinical trial support and companion diagnostic development.

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