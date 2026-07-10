Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL - Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of "Hold" by the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.3750.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRCL. Zacks Research raised Circle Internet Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Circle Internet Group in a report on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Circle Internet Group from $135.00 to $85.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Circle Internet Group to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Circle Internet Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Circle Internet Group

In other Circle Internet Group news, Director Patrick Sean Neville sold 1,034,396 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.87, for a total value of $85,720,396.52. Following the sale, the director owned 2,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,231.66. The trade was a 99.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Nikhil Chandhok sold 489,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $35,442,266.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 521,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,763,317.33. The trade was a 48.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 1,954,861 shares of company stock worth $156,473,563 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.85% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Circle Internet Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRCL. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new stake in Circle Internet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,647,694,000. IDG Accel China Capital II Associates L.P. bought a new position in Circle Internet Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $554,792,000. Accel XI Associates L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Circle Internet Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $513,844,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Circle Internet Group by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,300,000 shares of the company's stock worth $314,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group in the 4th quarter valued at $163,948,000.

Circle Internet Group Stock Performance

Shares of CRCL opened at $62.99 on Friday. Circle Internet Group has a 52 week low of $49.90 and a 52 week high of $262.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.15 and a 200-day moving average of $88.68.

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Circle Internet Group had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $694.13 million during the quarter. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Circle Internet Group will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Circle Internet Group Company Profile

Circle Internet Group NYSE: CRCL is a financial technology company that builds infrastructure to enable businesses and developers to use and move money on public blockchains. Co-founded by Jeremy Allaire and Sean Neville, the company is best known as a principal issuer and steward of USDC, a dollar-pegged stablecoin developed through the CENTRE Consortium, which Circle co-founded with Coinbase. Jeremy Allaire serves as CEO and has been a visible leader in the company’s strategy and public engagement around digital currency and payments innovation.

Circle’s core products and services center on digital currency issuance and programmable payments.

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