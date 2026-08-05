Citigroup Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Stock Price

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Citigroup from $287.00 to $278.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Citigroup's target price points to a potential upside of 23.06% from the stock's current price.

Get Nebius Group alerts: Sign Up

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Nebius Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Nebius Group from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nebius Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Freedom Capital upgraded Nebius Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Nebius Group from $248.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nebius Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $221.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Nebius Group

Nebius Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:NBIS traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $225.90. The company's stock had a trading volume of 11,802,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,198,904. Nebius Group has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $299.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a current ratio of 8.33. The business's 50-day moving average is $225.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.88. The company has a market capitalization of $57.16 billion, a PE ratio of 73.37 and a beta of 4.23.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.13 million. Nebius Group had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 95.27%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 684.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nebius Group will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nebius Group

In other Nebius Group news, CEO Arkadiy Volozh sold 46,627 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.45, for a total transaction of $10,978,327.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 821,662 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $193,460,317.90. This represents a 5.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrey Korolenko sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $101,620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 585,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $118,937,877.16. This represents a 46.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 651,704 shares of company stock valued at $137,422,230.

Institutional Trading of Nebius Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBIS. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Nebius Group by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 48,189 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,308,000 after buying an additional 15,289 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the second quarter worth approximately $363,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. 111 Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the second quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Nebius Group by 2,676.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 25,014 shares of the company's stock worth $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 24,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.90% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Nebius Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Nebius Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Nebius Group wasn't on the list.

While Nebius Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here