Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) CFO Sells $7,792,680.00 in Stock

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) CFO William George III sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,948.17, for a total transaction of $7,792,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 33,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,855,938.68. The trade was a 10.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

William George III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 11th, William George III sold 1,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,020.96, for a total transaction of $2,020,960.00.

On Monday, February 23rd, William George III sold 9,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,434.97, for a total value of $12,914,730.00.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts: Sign Up

Comfort Systems USA Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of FIX stock traded down $15.68 on Tuesday, reaching $2,017.30. The company had a trading volume of 367,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,902. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $71.01 billion, a PE ratio of 58.20 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,551.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1,231.63. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $452.04 and a 12 month high of $2,045.14.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.81 by $3.70. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.39 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 51.69% and a net margin of 12.07%.Comfort Systems USA's revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on FIX shares. Wall Street Zen cut Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday. DA Davidson upped their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $1,200.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $1,611.00 to $1,819.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Glj Research started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $2,001.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised Comfort Systems USA from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $2,004.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,923.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Comfort Systems USA

Institutional Trading of Comfort Systems USA

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 239 shares of the construction company's stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the construction company's stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 603 shares of the construction company's stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 40 shares of the construction company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the construction company's stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Comfort Systems USA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Comfort Systems USA wasn't on the list.

While Comfort Systems USA currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here