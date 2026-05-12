Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Sets New 12-Month High - What's Next?

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2,045.14 and last traded at $2,028.74, with a volume of 377062 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,952.37.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Glj Research began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a "buy" rating and a $2,001.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $2,004.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $1,611.00 to $1,819.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen cut Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $1,680.00 to $1,992.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comfort Systems USA currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,923.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIX

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 3.9%

The company has a market capitalization of $71.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.53 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business's 50 day moving average price is $1,551.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,231.63.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.81 by $3.70. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.39 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 51.69%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 11,113 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,969.84, for a total transaction of $21,890,831.92. Following the sale, the insider owned 161,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at $317,319,555.76. This trade represents a 6.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William George III sold 9,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,434.97, for a total value of $12,914,730.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 37,824 shares in the company, valued at $54,276,305.28. This represents a 19.22% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 56,024 shares of company stock worth $89,864,746 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIX. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 30 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company's stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

Further Reading

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