Commerce.com (NASDAQ:CMRC) Rating Lowered to "Buy" at Wall Street Zen

Commerce.com (NASDAQ:CMRC - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report released on Sunday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CMRC. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Commerce.com from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Commerce.com from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Commerce.com from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Commerce.com from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $3.00 price target on shares of Commerce.com in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Commerce.com presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $5.17.

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Commerce.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMRC opened at $2.94 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Commerce.com has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $5.59. The firm has a market cap of $241.67 million, a P/E ratio of -12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Commerce.com news, insider Ellen F. Siminoff acquired 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.94 per share, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 353,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,799.02. The trade was a 39.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commerce.com

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMRC. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Commerce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Commerce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. T3 Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Commerce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Commerce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Jain Global LLC acquired a new stake in Commerce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company's stock.

About Commerce.com

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 60,000 online stores across industries.

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