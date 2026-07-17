Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Now Covered by Analysts at Huntington

Stock analysts at Huntington initiated coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT - Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set an "outperform" rating and a $20.00 price target on the real estate investment trust's stock. Huntington's price objective points to a potential upside of 7.46% from the company's current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Community Healthcare Trust from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $18.75.

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Community Healthcare Trust Stock Up 3.6%

NYSE:CHCT opened at $18.61 on Friday. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $13.23 and a 52 week high of $18.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.75 million, a PE ratio of 169.21 and a beta of 0.71. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $17.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.18.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $31.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.03 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 4.94%. Sell-side analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 55.1% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 53,958 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 19,176 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth $461,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 34.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 360,542 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $5,729,000 after buying an additional 91,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 389,811 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $6,194,000 after buying an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated NYSE: CHCT is a real estate investment trust that specializes in owning and leasing healthcare-related properties. The company's portfolio is focused primarily on senior housing and care facilities, including skilled nursing centers, assisted living communities, memory care units, independent living apartments and continuing care retirement communities. Through long‐term, triple‐net leases, Community Healthcare Trust seeks stable, predictable cash flows by partnering with experienced operators that manage day-to-day resident care and property operations.

As of the latest reporting, Community Healthcare Trust's holdings span multiple regions across the United States, with properties located in both urban and suburban markets.

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