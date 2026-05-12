Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) SVP Sells 26,661 Shares

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM - Get Free Report) SVP Nicolas Brun sold 26,661 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $902,474.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 104,891 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,550,560.35. The trade was a 20.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nicolas Brun also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 9th, Nicolas Brun sold 17,701 shares of Constellium stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $436,683.67.

Get Constellium alerts: Sign Up

Constellium Stock Down 3.8%

CSTM stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.90. The company had a trading volume of 879,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.56. Constellium SE has a fifty-two week low of $11.23 and a fifty-two week high of $34.35.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 4.87%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellium announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Constellium from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Constellium in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Constellium in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price objective on Constellium and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Constellium from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Constellium

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellium

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSTM. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 6,985.7% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 578.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Constellium by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,074 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,610 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company's stock.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance aluminum products and solutions. The company serves key markets including aerospace, automotive, and packaging, offering advanced rolled and extruded aluminum sheet, plate and structural components. Its product portfolio encompasses precision-engineered parts for commercial and military aircraft, automotive body structures and closures, beverage and specialty packaging, as well as industrial and structural applications.

Established in 2011 through the consolidation of Rio Tinto Alcan's rolled-products and engineered-products businesses, Constellium has built a reputation for innovation in lightweighting and sustainability.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Constellium, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Constellium wasn't on the list.

While Constellium currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here