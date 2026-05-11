Corning Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:GLW)

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 59,284 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 40% compared to the typical volume of 42,309 call options.

Get Corning alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GLW. Fox Advisors lowered shares of Corning from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on Corning from $155.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wolfe Research set a $130.00 target price on Corning and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Corning from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $172.15.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GLW

Corning Stock Up 10.5%

Shares of NYSE GLW traded up $19.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $206.64. The company had a trading volume of 14,938,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,687,434. Corning has a 12-month low of $46.34 and a 12-month high of $208.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business's 50-day moving average is $150.46 and its 200 day moving average is $115.11. The stock has a market cap of $177.84 billion, a PE ratio of 98.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 11.09%.The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corning will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Corning's payout ratio is currently 53.59%.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, COO Avery H. Nelson III sold 1,583 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total value of $203,795.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 59,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697,107.12. The trade was a 2.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 1,531 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $204,771.25. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 155,994 shares of company stock worth $23,775,077 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Corning

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLW. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company's stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Corning, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Corning wasn't on the list.

While Corning currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here