DA Davidson Lowers ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM) Price Target to $5.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM - Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. DA Davidson's target price suggests a potential upside of 24.84% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GTM. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $6.00 to $3.50 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $8.04.

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Read Our Latest Research Report on GTM

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GTM traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.01. The company's stock had a trading volume of 25,631,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,743,683. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $12.51. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $310.20 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business's revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. ZoomInfo Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.120 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.260-0.280 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ZoomInfo Technologies

In other news, General Counsel Ashley Mcgrane sold 6,959 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $40,849.33. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 76,872 shares in the company, valued at $451,238.64. The trade was a 8.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO James M. Roth sold 35,723 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $209,694.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 139,795 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $820,596.65. This trade represents a 20.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,727 shares of company stock worth $262,834. Insiders own 9.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of ZoomInfo Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting ZoomInfo Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting ZoomInfo Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: ZoomInfo beat Q1 estimates, reporting $0.28 EPS versus $0.18 expected, with revenue of $310.2 million and modest year-over-year growth. Article Title

ZoomInfo beat Q1 estimates, reporting $0.28 EPS versus $0.18 expected, with revenue of $310.2 million and modest year-over-year growth. Positive Sentiment: Despite the selloff, shares may find some support from an “overweight” rating at JPMorgan, which cut its target to $11 but still sees significant upside from current levels. Article Title

Despite the selloff, shares may find some support from an “overweight” rating at JPMorgan, which cut its target to $11 but still sees significant upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Several firms maintained neutral/hold views, including Piper Sandler, BTIG, and Stifel, though some lowered targets sharply, signaling a more cautious stance on the stock. Article Title

Several firms maintained neutral/hold views, including Piper Sandler, BTIG, and Stifel, though some lowered targets sharply, signaling a more cautious stance on the stock. Negative Sentiment: ZoomInfo’s stock is under pressure after it slashed full-year guidance and signaled a pivot to consumption-based pricing, raising concerns about near-term revenue growth. Article Title

ZoomInfo’s stock is under pressure after it slashed full-year guidance and signaled a pivot to consumption-based pricing, raising concerns about near-term revenue growth. Negative Sentiment: Barron’s highlighted the stock’s steep drop as an example of AI disruption hitting software vendors, reinforcing worries that ZoomInfo’s core model is facing structural pressure. Article Title

Barron’s highlighted the stock’s steep drop as an example of AI disruption hitting software vendors, reinforcing worries that ZoomInfo’s core model is facing structural pressure. Negative Sentiment: Wells Fargo, Citizens JMP, and Canaccord all cut price targets or downgraded the stock, adding to the negative sentiment around GTM. Article Title

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies NASDAQ: GTM is a leading provider of go-to-market intelligence and sales engagement software designed to help organizations accelerate growth. The company offers a cloud-based platform that delivers comprehensive contact and company data, intent signals, and analytics to support prospecting, lead generation, and customer retention. Its solutions enable sales and marketing teams to identify and engage target accounts, personalize outreach, and optimize campaigns with real-time insights into buyer behavior and market trends.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, ZoomInfo Technologies has expanded its global footprint across North America, Europe, and Asia–Pacific.

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