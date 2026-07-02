Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Hold" by the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.6154.

Several research firms recently weighed in on D. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Seaport Research Partners cut shares of Dominion Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th.

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Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D opened at $67.77 on Thursday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $65.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.05. Dominion Energy has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $70.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.65.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 16.93%.The business's revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.690 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Dominion Energy's payout ratio is 78.99%.

Dominion Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Dominion Energy this week:

Institutional Trading of Dominion Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of D. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 4.8% during the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 142.2% during the 1st quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 9,479 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 5,565 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Steelhead Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, S&A Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company's stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company's core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion's electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

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