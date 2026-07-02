Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS - Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the twenty-three research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.3333.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BROS shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $77.00 price target for the company.

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Dutch Bros Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BROS opened at $73.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 114.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.31. Dutch Bros has a fifty-two week low of $44.58 and a fifty-two week high of $74.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.03 and a 200-day moving average of $56.96.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 4.61%.The company had revenue of $464.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 261,055 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $16,451,686.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,410,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $151,928,616. This trade represents a 9.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 750,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $47,265,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 2,410,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $151,928,616. The trade was a 23.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,086,245 shares of company stock worth $243,021,771. Corporate insiders own 38.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BROS. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Dutch Bros by 0.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 57,042 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the company's stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Dutch Bros by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,466 shares of the company's stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Dutch Bros by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,312 shares of the company's stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dutch Bros by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the company's stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company's stock.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Coffee, trading on the NYSE under the ticker BROS, is an American drive-through coffee chain known for its quick-service model and community-focused brand. Founded in 1992 by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma in Grants Pass, Oregon, the company began as a single coffee stand and has since expanded its footprint across numerous U.S. markets. Dutch Bros specializes in handcrafted espresso drinks, drip coffee, cold brew, energy drinks, smoothies, teas, and a variety of signature “Dutch Freeze” and “Dutch Frost” blended beverages.

The company operates a mix of company-owned and franchised locations, placing a strong emphasis on speed and customer engagement.

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