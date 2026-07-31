Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Eaton (NYSE:ETN - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.07, FiscalAI reports. Eaton had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. The business's revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Eaton updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 3.460-3.560 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to 13.400-13.600 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Eaton's conference call:

Positive Sentiment: Eaton reported a strong second quarter, with record revenue of $8.5 billion , 21% total growth, 14% organic growth, 23.1% adjusted margins, and adjusted EPS of $3.15, exceeding the midpoint of guidance by $0.10.

Eaton reported a strong second quarter, with record revenue of , 21% total growth, 14% organic growth, 23.1% adjusted margins, and adjusted EPS of $3.15, exceeding the midpoint of guidance by $0.10. Positive Sentiment: Robust demand continued across the portfolio, particularly in data centers, where Electrical Americas revenue rose about 65%; total company book-to-bill was 1.2, Electrical Americas reached 1.3, and total electrical backlog increased 43% year over year.

Robust demand continued across the portfolio, particularly in data centers, where Electrical Americas revenue rose about 65%; total company book-to-bill was 1.2, Electrical Americas reached 1.3, and total electrical backlog increased 43% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Management raised 2026 organic growth guidance by 200 basis points to 11%-13% and increased adjusted EPS guidance to $13.40-$13.60 , while reaffirming its cash-flow outlook.

Management raised 2026 organic growth guidance by 200 basis points to 11%-13% and increased adjusted EPS guidance to , while reaffirming its cash-flow outlook. Positive Sentiment: Electrical Americas margins improved 190 basis points sequentially to 27.5%, with management expecting further improvement in the second half from pricing, factory productivity, and capacity ramp execution.

Electrical Americas margins improved 190 basis points sequentially to 27.5%, with management expecting further improvement in the second half from pricing, factory productivity, and capacity ramp execution. Positive Sentiment: The Boyd acquisition is outperforming expectations, prompting Eaton to raise its full-year Boyd revenue outlook to $1.8 billion; management highlighted its leadership in liquid cooling and strategic access to chipmakers’ technology roadmaps.

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Eaton Stock Up 7.3%

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $28.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $415.24. 4,547,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,700,237. Eaton has a 12 month low of $311.92 and a 12 month high of $436.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $404.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $384.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $161.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.18.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Eaton's payout ratio is 43.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.94, for a total value of $835,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,968,209.88. The trade was a 21.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 18,367 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.11, for a total value of $7,514,123.37. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 49,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,382,678.42. The trade was a 26.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 21,028 shares of company stock valued at $8,614,793 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sfam LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth $36,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the third quarter worth $39,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Eaton

Here are the key news stories impacting Eaton this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results exceeded expectations. Eaton reported adjusted EPS of $3.15, up from $2.95 a year earlier and above the $3.08 consensus. Sales rose 21.4% year over year to approximately $8.5 billion, exceeding estimates near $8.16 billion. GAAP EPS was $2.11 after amortization, acquisition-related and restructuring charges. Eaton Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Eaton reported adjusted EPS of $3.15, up from $2.95 a year earlier and above the $3.08 consensus. Sales rose 21.4% year over year to approximately $8.5 billion, exceeding estimates near $8.16 billion. GAAP EPS was $2.11 after amortization, acquisition-related and restructuring charges. Positive Sentiment: Electrical demand and data-center growth remain powerful catalysts. Management cited strong Electrical Americas performance, accelerating orders and backlog, data-center demand, acquisitions and solid Aerospace results. The company also raised its organic-growth outlook, signaling continued momentum in its core businesses. Eaton’s Q2 Earnings Beat on Strong Electrical Sales, Outlook Raised

Management cited strong Electrical Americas performance, accelerating orders and backlog, data-center demand, acquisitions and solid Aerospace results. The company also raised its organic-growth outlook, signaling continued momentum in its core businesses. Positive Sentiment: Full-year guidance was raised above consensus. Eaton forecast FY 2026 adjusted EPS of $13.40-$13.60, compared with consensus of $13.34. Analysts at Zacks Research subsequently increased several 2027 and 2028 EPS estimates, reflecting confidence in longer-term earnings growth. Eaton Reports Record Second Quarter 2026 Results

Eaton forecast FY 2026 adjusted EPS of $13.40-$13.60, compared with consensus of $13.34. Analysts at Zacks Research subsequently increased several 2027 and 2028 EPS estimates, reflecting confidence in longer-term earnings growth. Neutral Sentiment: Near-term expectations are largely priced in. Third-quarter EPS guidance of $3.46-$3.56 centers on $3.51, approximately in line with consensus. Eaton’s valuation is also elevated, with a reported price-to-earnings ratio above 40, while unusually high put-option activity highlights some investor caution. Eaton Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Eaton from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eaton from $464.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $423.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ETN

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton NYSE: ETN is a diversified power management company that designs, manufactures and distributes products and systems to manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power. The company's offerings are used to improve energy efficiency, reliability and safety across a wide range of applications, with core capabilities in electrical distribution and control, industrial hydraulics and aerospace systems.

Its product portfolio includes switchgear, circuit breakers, transformers, power distribution units, uninterruptible power supplies and surge protection devices for electrical infrastructure, along with hydraulic pumps, valves and filtration systems for industrial and mobile equipment.

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