Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $386.89, but opened at $420.00. Eaton shares last traded at $396.2830, with a volume of 567,842 shares changing hands.

The industrial products company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.07. Eaton had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Eaton has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.460-3.560 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS.

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Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Eaton's dividend payout ratio is 43.01%.

Key Stories Impacting Eaton

Here are the key news stories impacting Eaton this week:

Positive Sentiment: Eaton reported record second-quarter sales of $8.5 billion, up 21% year over year. Adjusted earnings per share reached a quarterly record of $3.15, exceeding the $3.07 analyst consensus, while the company cited strong organic growth, accelerating orders and a growing backlog. Eaton Reports Record Second Quarter 2026 Results

Eaton reported record second-quarter sales of $8.5 billion, up 21% year over year. Adjusted earnings per share reached a quarterly record of $3.15, exceeding the $3.07 analyst consensus, while the company cited strong organic growth, accelerating orders and a growing backlog. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its full-year 2026 organic-growth outlook and set adjusted EPS guidance at $13.40-$13.60, above the $13.34 consensus midpoint comparison. Third-quarter EPS guidance of $3.46-$3.56 brackets the $3.51 consensus, indicating expectations for continued profitability.

Management raised its full-year 2026 organic-growth outlook and set adjusted EPS guidance at $13.40-$13.60, above the $13.34 consensus midpoint comparison. Third-quarter EPS guidance of $3.46-$3.56 brackets the $3.51 consensus, indicating expectations for continued profitability. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research modestly increased its estimates for several future periods, including FY2027 EPS to $15.69 from $15.62 and FY2028 EPS to $17.70 from $17.55. The revisions suggest analysts see durable earnings momentum beyond 2026.

Zacks Research modestly increased its estimates for several future periods, including FY2027 EPS to $15.69 from $15.62 and FY2028 EPS to $17.70 from $17.55. The revisions suggest analysts see durable earnings momentum beyond 2026. Positive Sentiment: Eaton is collaborating with Kose Engineering to assemble its xEnergy low-voltage switchgear systems in Japan. The partnership expands Eaton’s local panel-builder network and positions it to capture rising demand for IEC-compliant power infrastructure.

Eaton is collaborating with Kose Engineering to assemble its xEnergy low-voltage switchgear systems in Japan. The partnership expands Eaton’s local panel-builder network and positions it to capture rising demand for IEC-compliant power infrastructure. Neutral Sentiment: Eaton was highlighted by Zacks as a growth-stock pick for the remainder of 2026, with AI and infrastructure demand supporting the investment case. However, the stock’s valuation—about 38 times earnings and a PEG ratio above 2—leaves less room for execution disappointments. Zacks growth-stock article

Eaton was highlighted by Zacks as a growth-stock pick for the remainder of 2026, with AI and infrastructure demand supporting the investment case. However, the stock’s valuation—about 38 times earnings and a PEG ratio above 2—leaves less room for execution disappointments. Negative Sentiment: Options traders purchased unusually large volumes of Eaton put options, with activity roughly doubling typical levels. This reflects near-term hedging or bearish sentiment, though options activity alone does not establish a fundamental deterioration.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings cut Eaton from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eaton from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Erste Group Bank began coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Evercore set a $453.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $423.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ETN

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton news, Director Gerald Johnson acquired 746 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $402.29 per share, with a total value of $300,108.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,838.06. This trade represents a 111.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Denk sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.94, for a total value of $835,880.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,968,209.88. This represents a 21.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 21,028 shares of company stock valued at $8,614,793 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,101 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. now owns 10,528 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,281 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company's stock.

Eaton Trading Up 3.8%

The stock's fifty day moving average price is $404.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $384.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.18.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton NYSE: ETN is a diversified power management company that designs, manufactures and distributes products and systems to manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power. The company's offerings are used to improve energy efficiency, reliability and safety across a wide range of applications, with core capabilities in electrical distribution and control, industrial hydraulics and aerospace systems.

Its product portfolio includes switchgear, circuit breakers, transformers, power distribution units, uninterruptible power supplies and surge protection devices for electrical infrastructure, along with hydraulic pumps, valves and filtration systems for industrial and mobile equipment.

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