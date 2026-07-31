Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Stock Price Up 7.3% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN - Get Free Report)'s share price shot up 7.3% during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $420.00 and last traded at $415.2380. Approximately 4,270,613 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 2,694,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $386.89.

The industrial products company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.07. Eaton had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. The business's revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Eaton has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.460-3.560 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS.

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Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Eaton's dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

More Eaton News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eaton this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations: Adjusted earnings per share reached a record $3.15, ahead of the $3.08 consensus, while revenue climbed 21.4% year over year to $8.53 billion versus estimates of $8.16 billion. Eaton Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Adjusted earnings per share reached a record $3.15, ahead of the $3.08 consensus, while revenue climbed 21.4% year over year to $8.53 billion versus estimates of $8.16 billion. Positive Sentiment: Demand and operating momentum strengthened: Eaton cited strong electrical sales, data-center demand, organic growth, accelerating orders and a growing backlog. Electrical and Aerospace performance, along with acquisitions, supported the quarter and improved growth visibility. Eaton Reports Record Second Quarter 2026 Results

Eaton cited strong electrical sales, data-center demand, organic growth, accelerating orders and a growing backlog. Electrical and Aerospace performance, along with acquisitions, supported the quarter and improved growth visibility. Positive Sentiment: Full-year guidance was raised: Eaton now expects fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS of $13.40-$13.60, above the $13.34 consensus and close to or above current analyst estimates. Analysts also modestly increased several 2027 and 2028 EPS forecasts, reinforcing expectations for continued growth. Eaton Q2 Earnings Beat and Outlook Raised

Eaton now expects fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS of $13.40-$13.60, above the $13.34 consensus and close to or above current analyst estimates. Analysts also modestly increased several 2027 and 2028 EPS forecasts, reinforcing expectations for continued growth. Neutral Sentiment: Third-quarter EPS guidance of $3.46-$3.56 brackets the $3.51 analyst consensus, suggesting continued growth but limited near-term upside surprise relative to expectations. The stock’s valuation remains demanding, with a reported P/E ratio above 40.

Third-quarter EPS guidance of $3.46-$3.56 brackets the $3.51 analyst consensus, suggesting continued growth but limited near-term upside surprise relative to expectations. The stock’s valuation remains demanding, with a reported P/E ratio above 40. Neutral Sentiment: Eaton’s collaboration with Kose Engineering will expand local assembly of xEnergy low-voltage switchgear in Japan, potentially supporting regional infrastructure demand, though the immediate financial impact was not disclosed. Eaton Collaborates With Kose Engineering

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank initiated coverage on Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Eaton from $457.00 to $484.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eaton from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Eaton from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Eaton from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $423.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Eaton

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 18,367 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.11, for a total transaction of $7,514,123.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 49,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,382,678.42. The trade was a 26.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald Johnson acquired 746 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $402.29 per share, with a total value of $300,108.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,414 shares in the company, valued at $568,838.06. The trade was a 111.68% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,028 shares of company stock valued at $8,614,793. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETN. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 238,030 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $75,815,000 after acquiring an additional 19,958 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Eaton by 239,384.8% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 158,060 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $50,344,000 after purchasing an additional 157,994 shares in the last quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,296 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,786,000. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its position in shares of Eaton by 669.1% in the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 6,230 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company's stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $161.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $404.41 and a 200 day moving average of $384.92.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton NYSE: ETN is a diversified power management company that designs, manufactures and distributes products and systems to manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power. The company's offerings are used to improve energy efficiency, reliability and safety across a wide range of applications, with core capabilities in electrical distribution and control, industrial hydraulics and aerospace systems.

Its product portfolio includes switchgear, circuit breakers, transformers, power distribution units, uninterruptible power supplies and surge protection devices for electrical infrastructure, along with hydraulic pumps, valves and filtration systems for industrial and mobile equipment.

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