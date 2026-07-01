Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Trading Down 3.2% - What's Next?

Shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN - Get Free Report) dropped 3.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $404.74 and last traded at $412.2880. 2,265,384 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 2,757,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $426.12.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Eaton from $340.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Eaton in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Eaton in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $428.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Eaton from $464.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $420.95.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eaton

Eaton Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $160.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $406.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $373.02.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. Eaton has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.050-13.500 EPS. Analysts predict that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Eaton's dividend payout ratio is 43.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Antonio Galvao sold 494 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.86, for a total value of $200,494.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,723,765.50. This trade represents a 5.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 18,367 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.11, for a total value of $7,514,123.37. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 49,822 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,382,678.42. This represents a 26.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 21,028 shares of company stock worth $8,614,793 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $1,339,000. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,530,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $3,881,000. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3,937.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 4,239 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burling Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,296 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton NYSE: ETN is a diversified power management company that designs, manufactures and distributes products and systems to manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power. The company's offerings are used to improve energy efficiency, reliability and safety across a wide range of applications, with core capabilities in electrical distribution and control, industrial hydraulics and aerospace systems.

Its product portfolio includes switchgear, circuit breakers, transformers, power distribution units, uninterruptible power supplies and surge protection devices for electrical infrastructure, along with hydraulic pumps, valves and filtration systems for industrial and mobile equipment.

Further Reading

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