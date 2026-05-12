Edward Hoffman Sells 15,000 Shares of Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Stock

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN - Get Free Report) EVP Edward Hoffman sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $570,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 93,708 shares in the company, valued at $3,560,904. This represents a 13.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Radian Group Price Performance

Shares of RDN traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,071,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,020. Radian Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.50 and a 52 week high of $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $34.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.76.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $466.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.83 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 40.50%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. Radian Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.12%.

Institutional Trading of Radian Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 33,365 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 795 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Radian Group by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Radian Group by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RDN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Radian Group from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Radian Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Research downgraded Radian Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Radian Group from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Radian Group from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RDN

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc NYSE: RDN is a leading provider of private mortgage insurance and related risk management solutions in the United States. Through its primary subsidiary, Radian Guaranty Inc, the company underwrites borrower-paid and lender-paid mortgage insurance that protects lenders and investors from potential losses arising from borrower defaults. Radian's core business focuses on supporting residential mortgage originations and servicing by offering capital-efficient credit protection and credit risk transfer strategies.

Beyond mortgage insurance, Radian offers an array of real estate transaction services under its Radian Title division.

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