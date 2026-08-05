Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Bought Rep. April McClain Delaney

Representative April McClain Delaney (Democratic-Maryland) recently bought shares of Entegris, Inc. NASDAQ: ENTG. In a filing disclosed on August 03rd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Entegris stock on July 30th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

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Entegris Price Performance

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $144.56 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $144.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.56, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.97 and a 1-year high of $186.94.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $883.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.79 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 8.18%.Entegris's revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Entegris has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.960-1.040 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Entegris's payout ratio is currently 23.12%.

Insider Transactions at Entegris

In other Entegris news, Director James P. Lederer sold 3,569 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $512,472.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,277 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,624,394.43. The trade was a 16.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 6,848 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.23, for a total value of $1,021,927.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 54,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,201,830.03. The trade was a 11.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 44,466 shares of company stock worth $6,186,624 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entegris

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millstone Evans Group LLC boosted its stake in Entegris by 191.3% in the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 147.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the first quarter valued at $44,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Entegris from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Entegris from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $164.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on ENTG

Key Stories Impacting Entegris

Here are the key news stories impacting Entegris this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations: Entegris reported adjusted earnings of $0.93 per share versus the $0.82–$0.83 consensus and revenue of $883.2 million versus estimates near $836 million. Revenue increased 11.5% year over year, while earnings rose from $0.66 per share in the prior-year quarter. Entegris Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Entegris reported adjusted earnings of $0.93 per share versus the $0.82–$0.83 consensus and revenue of $883.2 million versus estimates near $836 million. Revenue increased 11.5% year over year, while earnings rose from $0.66 per share in the prior-year quarter. Positive Sentiment: Above-consensus Q3 guidance: Management expects revenue of $905 million to $935 million and adjusted EPS of $0.96 to $1.04, ahead of analyst estimates of approximately $875.9 million and $0.92, respectively. The guidance signals that momentum is carrying into the second half of the year. Entegris Q2 Beat and Stronger Guidance

Management expects revenue of $905 million to $935 million and adjusted EPS of $0.96 to $1.04, ahead of analyst estimates of approximately $875.9 million and $0.92, respectively. The guidance signals that momentum is carrying into the second half of the year. Positive Sentiment: Improving demand and profitability: Entegris highlighted AI-driven semiconductor demand, advanced-node manufacturing activity and record liquid-filtration performance. Gross margin reached 47.6%, its highest level since early 2022, suggesting favorable product mix and operating leverage. The company also reduced debt by another $200 million. Entegris 2026 Q2 Results Earnings Call Presentation

Entegris highlighted AI-driven semiconductor demand, advanced-node manufacturing activity and record liquid-filtration performance. Gross margin reached 47.6%, its highest level since early 2022, suggesting favorable product mix and operating leverage. The company also reduced debt by another $200 million. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment improved: Freedom Capital upgraded ENTG to “strong buy.” Recent analyst targets have a reported median of $160.50, although targets vary considerably. Entegris Upgrade

Freedom Capital upgraded ENTG to “strong buy.” Recent analyst targets have a reported median of $160.50, although targets vary considerably. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional positioning was mixed: 357 institutional investors increased holdings in the latest quarter, while 268 reduced positions, indicating uneven conviction despite the favorable earnings news.

357 institutional investors increased holdings in the latest quarter, while 268 reduced positions, indicating uneven conviction despite the favorable earnings news. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling remains a risk signal: Company insiders reported 28 open-market sales and no purchases over the past six months. This may temper enthusiasm, although the transactions do not change the stronger operating outlook.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election. April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor's degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris's product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

Further Reading

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