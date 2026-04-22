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Entertainment Stocks To Keep An Eye On - April 22nd

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Verizon Communications logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener flagged Verizon Communications (VZ), Sea Ltd. (SE) and Walt Disney (DIS) as the three Entertainment stocks to watch today after they recorded the highest dollar trading volume among Entertainment names in recent days.
  • VZ offers communications and entertainment services via its Consumer and Business segments; SE is an internet platform focused on digital entertainment/gaming plus e‑commerce and digital financial services; and DIS is a global content and experiences conglomerate spanning film, TV, streaming, sports and theme parks.
  • MarketBeat cautions that entertainment stocks tend to be cyclical and volatile, with value tied heavily to content hits, box‑office/ratings/subscriber metrics and advertising or subscription revenue models.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Verizon Communications, SEA, and Walt Disney are the three Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks are shares of companies whose primary businesses involve creating, producing, distributing, or monetizing entertainment content and experiences — for example film and TV studios, streaming services, music labels, gaming companies, live-event promoters, and theme parks. For investors these stocks are often driven by content hits, consumer trends, box‑office/ratings/subscriber metrics, and advertising or subscription revenue models, making them potentially cyclical and volatile with value tied heavily to intellectual property and audience engagement. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Verizon Communications (VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Read Our Latest Research Report on VZ

SEA (SE)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SE

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DIS

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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