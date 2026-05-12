Shares of Everpure, Inc. (NYSE:P - Get Free Report) fell 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $81.22 and last traded at $80.2760. 707,729 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 3,264,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.34.

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Everpure News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Everpure this week:

Positive Sentiment: Everpure’s Portworx unit announced new Red Hat OpenShift capabilities, including a more native Kubernetes experience and upgraded data storage, backup, and disaster recovery tools. The update could strengthen Everpure’s position in AI infrastructure and cloud-native data management, which is helping support bullish sentiment. Article Title

Everpure’s Portworx unit announced new Red Hat OpenShift capabilities, including a more native Kubernetes experience and upgraded data storage, backup, and disaster recovery tools. The update could strengthen Everpure’s position in AI infrastructure and cloud-native data management, which is helping support bullish sentiment. Positive Sentiment: The stock saw unusually heavy call option activity and strong trading volume, indicating traders are positioning for continued upside and heightened near-term volatility.

The stock saw unusually heavy call option activity and strong trading volume, indicating traders are positioning for continued upside and heightened near-term volatility. Positive Sentiment: Articles citing Everpure’s recent rally note that the stock has been benefiting from renewed investor interest ahead of its earnings test and from enthusiasm around its AI-related product efforts. Article Title

Articles citing Everpure’s recent rally note that the stock has been benefiting from renewed investor interest ahead of its earnings test and from enthusiasm around its AI-related product efforts. Neutral Sentiment: Some investors are questioning whether the shares have already priced in a lot of optimism after a strong one-year run, which suggests valuation could become a bigger focus going forward. Article Title

Some investors are questioning whether the shares have already priced in a lot of optimism after a strong one-year run, which suggests valuation could become a bigger focus going forward. Negative Sentiment: Recent coverage also warns that earnings estimate revisions have turned less favorable, which could limit further upside if the company does not deliver another strong quarterly report. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

P has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Everpure from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Everpure from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Everpure from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Everpure from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Everpure from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everpure presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $93.21.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Everpure

Everpure Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 146.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.44.

Everpure (NYSE:P - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. Everpure had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Everpure, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Colgrove sold 82,266 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $5,799,753.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 66,927 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,718,353.50. This trade represents a 55.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 334,265 shares of company stock valued at $24,135,234 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Everpure

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of P. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everpure in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everpure during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in Everpure by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 383 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Everpure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Everpure by 287.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 329 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Everpure

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object. Its products portfolio includes FlashArray for block-oriented storage, addressing databases, applications, virtual machines, and other traditional workloads; FlashArray//XL; and FlashArray//C, an all-QLC flash array.

Further Reading

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