Evertec, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of Evertec, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC - Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of "Hold" by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.20.

EVTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Evertec from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Evertec in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Evertec from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Evertec from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th.

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Evertec Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EVTC opened at $29.04 on Thursday. Evertec has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $37.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.71.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $247.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.99 million. Evertec had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 13.95%.Evertec's revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Evertec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.860-3.980 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Evertec will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evertec Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Evertec's dividend payout ratio is 9.66%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado acquired 20,000 shares of Evertec stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.74 per share, for a total transaction of $454,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 143,987 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,274,264.38. This trade represents a 16.13% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian John Smith acquired 16,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.42 per share, with a total value of $428,056.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 88,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,330,825.24. The trade was a 22.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 53,202 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,557. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evertec

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Evertec by 104.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 309,627 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $8,738,000 after buying an additional 158,370 shares during the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Evertec by 8.4% during the first quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 17,697 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Evertec by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 14,860 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evertec by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Evertec by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,824 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evertec Company Profile

Evertec, Inc NYSE: EVTC is a leading full‐service transaction processor in Puerto Rico, Latin America and the Caribbean. The company delivers integrated technology solutions for electronic payments, providing financial institutions, merchants and governments with secure and scalable platforms to accept, process and settle transactions across card, ATM, debit and digital channels. Headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Evertec supports both domestic and cross‐border payment flows, enabling clients to streamline operations and expand their digital commerce capabilities.

Evertec's suite of services includes merchant acquiring, payment gateway connectivity, ATM and point‐of‐sale network management, and fraud prevention solutions.

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