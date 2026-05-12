Exp World (NASDAQ:AGNT) Price Target Cut to $10.25 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Exp World (NASDAQ:AGNT - Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $11.00 to $10.25 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the technology company's stock. DA Davidson's price target would suggest a potential upside of 91.59% from the company's current price.

AGNT has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Exp World in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zelman & Associates started coverage on Exp World in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $4.75 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Exp World to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $7.67.

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Exp World Stock Down 11.4%

NASDAQ:AGNT traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.35. The company had a trading volume of 853,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,741. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $6.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.47. Exp World has a twelve month low of $5.31 and a twelve month high of $12.23. The firm has a market cap of $866.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.21 and a beta of 2.20.

Exp World (NASDAQ:AGNT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Exp World had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 0.48%.The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.32 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exp World will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exp World

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exp World in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Exp World during the first quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Exp World by 3.6% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 54,099 shares of the technology company's stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Exp World by 2,697.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,454 shares of the technology company's stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 20,687 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Exp World in the first quarter worth $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company's stock.

Exp World News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Exp World this week:

Positive Sentiment: eXp World beat Q1 expectations, posting adjusted EPS of $0.03 versus consensus of a $0.05 loss and revenue of $1.01 billion versus $971.3 million expected, which suggests the business performed better than analysts anticipated. Earnings report and transcript

eXp World beat Q1 expectations, posting adjusted EPS of $0.03 versus consensus of a $0.05 loss and revenue of $1.01 billion versus $971.3 million expected, which suggests the business performed better than analysts anticipated. Positive Sentiment: Management issued Q2 guidance for revenue of $1.36 billion to $1.45 billion and full-year revenue of $4.9 billion to $5.2 billion, signaling continued top-line growth expectations. Q2 guidance and NextHome update

Management issued Q2 guidance for revenue of $1.36 billion to $1.45 billion and full-year revenue of $4.9 billion to $5.2 billion, signaling continued top-line growth expectations. Neutral Sentiment: The company completed its first-quarter earnings release and held its conference call, giving investors more detail on operating trends and management’s outlook. Q1 2026 results press release

The company completed its first-quarter earnings release and held its conference call, giving investors more detail on operating trends and management’s outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Recent brokerage additions, including INITIA’s transition to eXp Realty Canada and NextHome’s new coastal offices, show continued expansion, but these deals are more long-term strategic developments than immediate profit drivers. INITIA transition story NextHome office expansion

Recent brokerage additions, including INITIA’s transition to eXp Realty Canada and NextHome’s new coastal offices, show continued expansion, but these deals are more long-term strategic developments than immediate profit drivers. Negative Sentiment: Despite the beat, profitability remains weak, with negative return on equity and a negative net margin, which may keep pressure on the stock until investors see clearer margin improvement. Earnings coverage

About Exp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: EXPI is a cloud-based real estate company that operates a global brokerage model through its eXp Realty subsidiary. Founded in 2009 by industry veteran Glenn Sanford and headquartered in Bellingham, Washington, the company leverages a virtual business environment to connect and support real estate professionals. eXp Realty's technology-driven platform enables licensed agents to list, show and manage residential property transactions without the overhead of traditional brick-and-mortar offices.

At the core of eXp World's offering is its proprietary virtual campus, which provides real-time training, collaboration and networking via an immersive online environment.

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