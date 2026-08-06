ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $162.9524.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Monday. DZ Bank cut ExxonMobil from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on ExxonMobil from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered ExxonMobil from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, HSBC set a $158.00 price target on ExxonMobil in a research note on Monday.

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More ExxonMobil News

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Positive Sentiment: ExxonMobil’s second-quarter results highlighted strong production, higher oil prices, record refining margins and a solid balance sheet. Analysts say these factors support the company’s longer-term outlook, while one valuation review estimates the shares could be about 9% undervalued. Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights ExxonMobil, Chevron and BP ExxonMobil Could Be 9% Undervalued

ExxonMobil’s second-quarter results highlighted strong production, higher oil prices, record refining margins and a solid balance sheet. Analysts say these factors support the company’s longer-term outlook, while one valuation review estimates the shares could be about 9% undervalued. Positive Sentiment: Supply disruptions linked to the Middle East conflict have tightened global fuel markets and driven refining margins higher, benefiting ExxonMobil’s downstream operations. The company also selected Sercel’s Marlin software to coordinate pipe-laying and mooring work at its Whiptail project in Guyana, supporting execution of a key growth asset. Middle East War Triggers New Global Refining Boom ExxonMobil Selects Sercel’s Marlin Software Suite

Supply disruptions linked to the Middle East conflict have tightened global fuel markets and driven refining margins higher, benefiting ExxonMobil’s downstream operations. The company also selected Sercel’s Marlin software to coordinate pipe-laying and mooring work at its Whiptail project in Guyana, supporting execution of a key growth asset. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains mixed. Freedom Capital raised XOM from “strong sell” to “hold,” while DZ Bank lowered its rating from “buy” to “hold” but maintained a $156 price target, indicating limited near-term upside.

Analyst sentiment remains mixed. Freedom Capital raised XOM from “strong sell” to “hold,” while DZ Bank lowered its rating from “buy” to “hold” but maintained a $156 price target, indicating limited near-term upside. Negative Sentiment: President Donald Trump criticized ExxonMobil and Chevron for earning “too much money” and urged them to lower gasoline prices. Although the comments do not immediately change earnings, they raise political and regulatory risks and could pressure margins if the company responds with price reductions. Trump Pressures Exxon and Chevron to Lower Gas Prices

President Donald Trump criticized ExxonMobil and Chevron for earning “too much money” and urged them to lower gasoline prices. Although the comments do not immediately change earnings, they raise political and regulatory risks and could pressure margins if the company responds with price reductions. Negative Sentiment: ExxonMobil narrowly missed second-quarter EPS expectations, reporting $3.52 versus the $3.56 consensus. The earnings shortfall may be weighing on the stock despite revenue exceeding estimates and profits improving substantially from the prior year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aventus Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ExxonMobil in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ExxonMobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 456.1% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ExxonMobil Trading Down 1.6%

XOM opened at $151.53 on Thursday. The business's 50 day moving average is $145.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.30. ExxonMobil has a 52 week low of $105.53 and a 52 week high of $176.41. The firm has a market cap of $628.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.04). ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 8.88%.The business had revenue of $114.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ExxonMobil will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.02%.

ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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