ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) Receives "Hold" Rating from DZ Bank

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "hold" rating reiterated by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $156.00 price objective on the oil and gas company's stock. DZ Bank's target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.52% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of ExxonMobil in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on ExxonMobil from $163.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. HSBC set a $158.00 price target on ExxonMobil in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $168.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $162.95.

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ExxonMobil Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $155.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $643.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ExxonMobil has a 12-month low of $105.53 and a 12-month high of $176.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.67 and a 200 day moving average of $148.98.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $114.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.94 billion. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 8.88%.During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ExxonMobil will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ExxonMobil

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XOM. Udine Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,323 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ExxonMobil by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 20,613 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ExxonMobil in the second quarter valued at about $467,000. Stronghold Wealth Management L.L.C. lifted its position in ExxonMobil by 4.0% in the second quarter. Stronghold Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 4,329 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gray Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in ExxonMobil by 42.4% during the second quarter. Gray Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company's stock.

ExxonMobil News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Positive Sentiment: ExxonMobil reportedly generated approximately $14.5 billion in second-quarter profit , while upstream production reached its highest level in more than 20 years. Permian output also set a quarterly record, highlighting the benefits of its large production base. ExxonMobil Q2 profit and production

ExxonMobil reportedly generated approximately , while upstream production reached its highest level in more than 20 years. Permian output also set a quarterly record, highlighting the benefits of its large production base. Positive Sentiment: Refining and trading benefited from market disruptions linked to the Iran conflict, with constrained global refining capacity supporting margins. Analysts say ExxonMobil’s strategic and financial targets remain on track, while strong free cash flow could support dividends, buybacks and other capital returns. ExxonMobil earnings targets

Refining and trading benefited from market disruptions linked to the Iran conflict, with constrained global refining capacity supporting margins. Analysts say ExxonMobil’s strategic and financial targets remain on track, while strong free cash flow could support dividends, buybacks and other capital returns. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage continues to portray ExxonMobil as a leading dividend and capital-return stock. Its integrated business model, spending discipline and reliable dividend remain attractive as energy-sector volatility rises. ExxonMobil capital returns

Recent coverage continues to portray ExxonMobil as a leading dividend and capital-return stock. Its integrated business model, spending discipline and reliable dividend remain attractive as energy-sector volatility rises. Neutral Sentiment: Management said crude oil and gasoline prices have become disconnected because refinery capacity and product markets are unusually tight. That could preserve refining profits, but it also signals an unpredictable outlook for fuel margins and consumer demand. Exxon CEO on crude and gas prices

Management said crude oil and gasoline prices have become disconnected because refinery capacity and product markets are unusually tight. That could preserve refining profits, but it also signals an unpredictable outlook for fuel margins and consumer demand. Negative Sentiment: President Trump criticized ExxonMobil and Chevron for making “too much money” from higher energy prices during the Iran conflict. Although no specific policy action was announced, the comments raise risks of political pressure, windfall-profit proposals or increased scrutiny of energy companies. Trump criticizes Exxon and Chevron profits

ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Further Reading

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