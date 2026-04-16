Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Short Interest Update

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN - Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,547,393 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the March 15th total of 2,032,181 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the company's shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 748,453 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Get Fabrinet alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FN. Weiss Ratings cut Fabrinet from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. B. Riley Financial raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $366.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities set a $600.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Fabrinet has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $562.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Fabrinet

Fabrinet Price Performance

FN stock traded down $22.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $663.30. 465,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,612. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $545.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $480.13. Fabrinet has a one year low of $167.33 and a one year high of $708.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.66 and a beta of 1.04.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.10. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Fabrinet has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.600 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fabrinet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 863 shares of the technology company's stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 211 shares of the technology company's stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company's stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 63 shares of the technology company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 405 shares of the technology company's stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet is a global provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro‐mechanical and electronic manufacturing services (CEM). The company specializes in complex manufacturing processes for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in communications, data center, industrial, instrumentation and medical markets. Key capabilities include high‐precision fiber alignment, micro‐assembly, testing and diagnostics, and integration of electro‐optic subassemblies.

Incorporated in 2000, Fabrinet operates under a corporate structure headquartered in Singapore with additional regional offices and design centers in the Americas, Europe and Asia.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Fabrinet, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Fabrinet wasn't on the list.

While Fabrinet currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here