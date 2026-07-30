10,363 Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Purchased by Bull Harbor Capital LLC

Bull Harbor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,363 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,189,629 shares of the technology company's stock worth $13,258,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,799 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,970,697 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $6,154,570,000 after purchasing an additional 628,146 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,171,766 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,870,618,000 after purchasing an additional 380,724 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,447,629 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,455,095,000 after purchasing an additional 477,625 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth $1,558,563,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Arista Networks News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Arista is entering the earnings report with strong momentum from demand for AI infrastructure and data-center networking. Rising earnings estimates and expectations for a potential earnings beat are supporting the bullish case. Arista Stock Before Q2 Earnings: Is it a Smart Buy or Risky Move?

Arista is entering the earnings report with strong momentum from demand for AI infrastructure and data-center networking. Rising earnings estimates and expectations for a potential earnings beat are supporting the bullish case. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its fiscal 2026 earnings estimate slightly to $3.26 per share and maintained a Buy rating. The estimate remains close to the broader consensus of $3.28 per share, indicating continued analyst confidence. Arista Networks analyst estimate update

Erste Group Bank raised its fiscal 2026 earnings estimate slightly to $3.26 per share and maintained a Buy rating. The estimate remains close to the broader consensus of $3.28 per share, indicating continued analyst confidence. Positive Sentiment: Recent earnings momentum remains strong: Arista’s latest quarterly revenue increased 35.1% year over year to $2.71 billion, exceeding expectations, while earnings also topped estimates. The company guided to approximately $0.88 in second-quarter EPS.

Recent earnings momentum remains strong: Arista’s latest quarterly revenue increased 35.1% year over year to $2.71 billion, exceeding expectations, while earnings also topped estimates. The company guided to approximately $0.88 in second-quarter EPS. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst optimism and positive estimate revisions have brought Arista back into focus, but the shares’ premium valuation means a routine earnings beat may not be enough if management’s outlook fails to exceed elevated expectations. Arista Networks On Rising Earnings Optimism

Analyst optimism and positive estimate revisions have brought Arista back into focus, but the shares’ premium valuation means a routine earnings beat may not be enough if management’s outlook fails to exceed elevated expectations. Negative Sentiment: Customer concentration remains a risk to Arista’s otherwise strong profitability, making the company more sensitive to spending changes by major cloud and AI customers. AMD vs. Arista Networks

Customer concentration remains a risk to Arista’s otherwise strong profitability, making the company more sensitive to spending changes by major cloud and AI customers. Negative Sentiment: Director Kenneth Duda reported two sales totaling 43,333 shares under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. Although scheduled transactions do not necessarily signal weakening conviction, the sales can add short-term pressure while investors assess the stock’s valuation. SEC insider trading filing

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANET has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research lowered Arista Networks from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Arista Networks from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $178.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Arista Networks from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $189.74.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Stock Down 7.0%

ANET stock opened at $157.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.64 billion, a PE ratio of 54.02, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.60. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.52 and a twelve month high of $189.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.56.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 242,422 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.17, for a total transaction of $45,616,547.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,171,095 shares in the company, valued at $973,044,946.15. The trade was a 4.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 32,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $4,482,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,678.08. This represents a 71.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 2,308,316 shares of company stock worth $383,563,775 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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