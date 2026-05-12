167,258 Shares in Marcus Corporation (The) $MCS Purchased by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus Corporation (The) (NYSE:MCS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 167,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,594,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Marcus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its position in shares of Marcus by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 1,375,121 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,185,000 after acquiring an additional 114,556 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marcus by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 1,085,909 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,842,000 after purchasing an additional 70,958 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Marcus by 4.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 912,696 shares of the company's stock worth $14,156,000 after purchasing an additional 40,295 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Marcus by 11.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 392,634 shares of the company's stock worth $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 39,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marcus by 4.2% during the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 363,248 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,634,000 after purchasing an additional 14,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company's stock.

Get Marcus alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on MCS shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Marcus from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Marcus from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. B. Riley Financial reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Marcus in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Marcus from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCS

Insider Buying and Selling at Marcus

In other Marcus news, VP Thomas F. Kissinger sold 25,000 shares of Marcus stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $433,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 199,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,458,804. The trade was a 11.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Reade Evans sold 7,671 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $146,055.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 45,801 shares of the company's stock, valued at $872,051.04. This represents a 14.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 32,708 shares of company stock worth $579,646 over the last 90 days. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marcus Trading Down 1.4%

MCS opened at $17.72 on Tuesday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $17.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.18. The stock has a market cap of $544.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Marcus Corporation has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $20.02.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $154.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.78 million. Marcus had a return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 1.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marcus Corporation will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Marcus Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Marcus's payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names. The company also owns and operates full-service hotels and resorts, as well as manages full-service hotels, resorts, and other properties. In addition, it provides hospitality management services, including check-in, housekeeping, and maintenance for a vacation ownership development; and manages condominium hotels under long-term management contracts.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Marcus, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Marcus wasn't on the list.

While Marcus currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here