19,418 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. $MO Bought by Alchemi Wealth LLC

Alchemi Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,418 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000.

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Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC now owns 510 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altria Group

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $145,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 25,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,401.12. The trade was a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ennis Debra J. Kelly sold 5,790 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $418,327.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 73,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,332,700.25. This represents a 7.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on MO shares. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Altria Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $70.44.

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Altria Group Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE MO opened at $71.83 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $69.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.92. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.70 and a 52 week high of $74.56. The stock has a market cap of $119.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.46.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.58 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.34% and a negative return on equity of 298.69%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Altria Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.560-5.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. Altria Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 88.70%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc NYSE: MO is a U.S.-based consumer goods company whose principal business is the manufacture and sale of tobacco products. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company's operations are focused primarily on the U.S. market and include the production, marketing and distribution of cigarettes, smokeless tobacco and cigars. Its flagship cigarette franchise in the United States is sold through its operating subsidiaries and is among the most recognizable cigarette brands in the country.

Altria's principal operating businesses include Philip Morris USA (cigarettes), U.S.

See Also

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