2,473 Shares in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Bought by Bull Harbor Capital LLC

Bull Harbor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,473 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,159,000. GE Vernova makes up approximately 0.6% of Bull Harbor Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its position in GE Vernova by 68.4% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 32 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $1,206.00 to $1,298.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on GE Vernova from $779.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $1,302.00 to $1,330.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on GE Vernova from $1,110.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,133.15.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GEV

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total value of $4,568,797.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,726.80. The trade was a 72.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,549 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,710.41. This trade represents a 39.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GE Vernova Stock Down 4.6%

GEV stock opened at $900.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $239.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.09. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $530.16 and a 12 month high of $1,195.94. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $1,030.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $929.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.79 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 23.03%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.72%.

Key Stories Impacting GE Vernova

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: GE Vernova is increasingly viewed as a supplier to the AI data-center buildout, with hyperscalers seeking gas turbines and other reliable power sources for energy-intensive computing projects. This could support long-term orders and reinforce the company’s strategic value. GE Is Finding a New Role Powering the AI Data Center Boom

GE Vernova is increasingly viewed as a supplier to the AI data-center buildout, with hyperscalers seeking gas turbines and other reliable power sources for energy-intensive computing projects. This could support long-term orders and reinforce the company’s strategic value. Positive Sentiment: The company’s collaboration with AirJoule was expanded at GE Vernova’s Frontier Campus, showcasing atmospheric water technology for industrial and data-center applications. The project may create longer-term opportunities in water- and energy-efficiency solutions. GE Vernova Deploys AirJoule Water System

The company’s collaboration with AirJoule was expanded at GE Vernova’s Frontier Campus, showcasing atmospheric water technology for industrial and data-center applications. The project may create longer-term opportunities in water- and energy-efficiency solutions. Neutral Sentiment: GE Vernova is receiving heightened retail-investor and analyst attention, while broader electricity-grid demand and electrification trends remain supportive. However, the “trending stock” coverage offers limited new fundamental information. GE Vernova Is a Trending Stock

GE Vernova is receiving heightened retail-investor and analyst attention, while broader electricity-grid demand and electrification trends remain supportive. However, the “trending stock” coverage offers limited new fundamental information. Negative Sentiment: Recent quarterly results showed an earnings-per-share miss—$2.47 versus an expected $3.17—even though revenue exceeded estimates and rose 21.9% year over year. The profit shortfall likely remains a key reason investors are cautious.

Recent quarterly results showed an earnings-per-share miss—$2.47 versus an expected $3.17—even though revenue exceeded estimates and rose 21.9% year over year. The profit shortfall likely remains a key reason investors are cautious. Negative Sentiment: Reports that turbines supporting AI data centers may experience early failures raise concerns about operating reliability, maintenance costs, customer confidence and potential execution risks as demand accelerates. AI Data Center Turbines Are Suffering Early Deaths

Reports that turbines supporting AI data centers may experience early failures raise concerns about operating reliability, maintenance costs, customer confidence and potential execution risks as demand accelerates. Negative Sentiment: Vertiv’s earnings-related selloff is weighing on sentiment across AI-infrastructure stocks, highlighting concerns that demand expectations and execution may be difficult to sustain despite favorable long-term guidance. Vertiv Earnings Beat Estimates

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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