50,255 Shares in SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI Bought by AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,255 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,102,212 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,829,640,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814,727 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,300,498 shares of the company's stock valued at $642,019,000 after acquiring an additional 5,708,053 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 6,361,809 shares of the company's stock valued at $168,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961,849 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2,574.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 2,325,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 178.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,070,434 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,735 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 94,958 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $1,655,117.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 839,640 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,634,925.20. This trade represents a 10.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,755 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $184,076.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 293,725 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,542,590.75. This trade represents a 3.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,197 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,758. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SOFI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho set a $29.00 price objective on SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $22.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SOFI

SoFi Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

SOFI stock opened at $15.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.83. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.74 and a 1-year high of $32.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 2.12.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 14.65%.The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

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