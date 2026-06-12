88,008 Shares in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Purchased by Meiji Yasuda America Inc

Meiji Yasuda America Inc purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 88,008 shares of the information services provider's stock, valued at approximately $27,617,000. Alphabet makes up about 6.3% of Meiji Yasuda America Inc's portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $451,000. Xponance LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 1,073,830 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $336,968,000 after buying an additional 24,976 shares in the last quarter. Canopy Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 12,478 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 33,800 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $10,607,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winning Points Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company's stock.

Get Alphabet alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.26, for a total transaction of $412,923.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $995,341.06. This represents a 29.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,993 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.89, for a total value of $2,481,078.77. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 51,808 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,293,309.12. This trade represents a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 193,016 shares of company stock valued at $17,282,549. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating and set a $450.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 1st. DZ Bank upgraded Alphabet to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Phillip Securities cut Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $420.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $376.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GOOG

Trending Headlines about Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Stock Up 0.9%

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $356.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $356.44 and a 200-day moving average of $329.24. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.33 and a 52 week high of $404.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $2.43. The company had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.96 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The business's revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is currently 6.71%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alphabet, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alphabet wasn't on the list.

While Alphabet currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here