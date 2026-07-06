Abel Hall LLC Sells 2,164 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Abel Hall LLC trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 59.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,476 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 2,164 shares during the quarter. Abel Hall LLC's holdings in Mastercard were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 20.0% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 108 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 590 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in Mastercard by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 479 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 695 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Mastercard News

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Mastercard from $730.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Mastercard from $590.00 to $561.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $679.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $653.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mastercard

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 4,828 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $2,534,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,625,225. The trade was a 22.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Mastercard stock opened at $539.00 on Monday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $497.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $518.61. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $464.52 and a one year high of $601.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $476.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.73.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 212.96% and a net margin of 45.88%.The company's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Mastercard's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.14%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

Further Reading

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