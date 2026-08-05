Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC Has $9.12 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,775 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after purchasing an additional 6,906 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.5% of Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 73,085 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $15,221,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 216,606 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $49,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 24,653,228 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $5,690,463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275,942 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 39,264 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $9,063,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 36,485 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $8,421,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $325.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up from $325.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and set a $360.00 price target (up from $355.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Fifty-six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $322.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMZN

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.38, for a total value of $620,003.94. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,427,876.40. This trade represents a 1.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total transaction of $2,489,273.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,060,750.70. This trade represents a 18.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 76,867 shares of company stock worth $20,253,702 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: AWS growth is strengthening the AI investment case. Second-quarter revenue rose 19.6% to $200.6 billion, while AWS revenue increased 37% and operating income rose sharply. Investors are increasingly confident that Amazon’s infrastructure spending is translating into cloud demand, margins and future revenue visibility. Amazon AWS growth article

Second-quarter revenue rose 19.6% to $200.6 billion, while AWS revenue increased 37% and operating income rose sharply. Investors are increasingly confident that Amazon’s infrastructure spending is translating into cloud demand, margins and future revenue visibility. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive. Multiple firms have raised price targets, with reported targets generally above the current share price. A large AWS backlog and accelerating AI-related demand are supporting the bullish outlook. Amazon analyst targets and AWS backlog

Multiple firms have raised price targets, with reported targets generally above the current share price. A large AWS backlog and accelerating AI-related demand are supporting the bullish outlook. Positive Sentiment: AI monetization is broadening. Amazon’s investment in Anthropic and its OpenAI partnership could increase demand for AWS chips and infrastructure. Personalized recommendations and AI features in Prime Video may also improve engagement and create additional monetization opportunities. Amazon Prime Video AI article

Amazon’s investment in Anthropic and its OpenAI partnership could increase demand for AWS chips and infrastructure. Personalized recommendations and AI features in Prime Video may also improve engagement and create additional monetization opportunities. Neutral Sentiment: Recent momentum may be vulnerable to profit-taking. Short covering and strong post-earnings buying helped drive the recent rally, but some analysts have downgraded Amazon to more moderate recommendations as valuation and expectations rise. Amazon rating downgrade

Short covering and strong post-earnings buying helped drive the recent rally, but some analysts have downgraded Amazon to more moderate recommendations as valuation and expectations rise. Negative Sentiment: Bezos’ planned sale is the main near-term overhang. The proposed disposal, valued at roughly $4 billion to $4.7 billion, increases potential supply and has been interpreted as a sentiment “buzzkill” immediately after the stock’s record high. Jeff Bezos Amazon share sale

The proposed disposal, valued at roughly $4 billion to $4.7 billion, increases potential supply and has been interpreted as a sentiment “buzzkill” immediately after the stock’s record high. Negative Sentiment: Risks from spending and regulation remain. Amazon faces very large AI capital commitments, negative free cash flow and future data-center lease obligations. New Jersey also sued over alleged delivery-network wage suppression, while a court allowed Perplexity’s AI shopping tools to continue operating on Amazon’s platform, potentially increasing competitive and security concerns. Big Tech AI data-center lease obligations

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $277.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.03. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $196.00 and a one year high of $287.20. The company has a market cap of $2.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $3.93. Amazon.com had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $200.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $197.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Amazon.com, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amazon.com wasn't on the list.

While Amazon.com currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here