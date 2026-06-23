AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Sells 20,915 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc cut its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,798 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 20,915 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 1.0% of AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc's portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc's holdings in Tesla were worth $73,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $116,443,762,000 after buying an additional 6,538,720 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Tesla by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,842,934 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $51,647,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,085 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,700,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $29,426,070,000 after acquiring an additional 375,946 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,035,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $19,583,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,128,100,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Tesla News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $405.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $404.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $414.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $288.77 and a 1 year high of $498.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 371.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,147,700. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,824 shares of company stock valued at $21,657,588. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Tesla from an "underperform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and issued a $490.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $405.06.

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Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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