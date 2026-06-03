Allen Investment Management LLC Makes New $614,000 Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,538 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 758,349 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $139,331,000 after acquiring an additional 12,562 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,307,580 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $240,242,000 after purchasing an additional 16,260 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 555,199 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $96,321,000 after purchasing an additional 50,808 shares during the last quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 66.3% during the third quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP now owns 58,151 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $10,684,000 after purchasing an additional 23,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $6,347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Texas Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $265.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXN

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $308.12 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $252.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.46. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $152.73 and a 1 year high of $331.51. The firm has a market cap of $280.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.76, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The business's revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is currently 97.26%.

Key Headlines Impacting Texas Instruments

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Texas Instruments named longtime insider Julie Knecht as its next chief financial officer, effective August 1. Investors may view the internal promotion and orderly transition from retiring CFO Rafael Lizardi as a sign of continuity in capital allocation and financial discipline. Article Title

Texas Instruments named longtime insider as its next chief financial officer, effective August 1. Investors may view the internal promotion and orderly transition from retiring CFO Rafael Lizardi as a sign of continuity in capital allocation and financial discipline. Positive Sentiment: Texas Instruments also announced the CFO transition officially in a press release, emphasizing a smooth handoff after Lizardi’s 25-year tenure. That stability can reassure investors as the company continues its shareholder-return and manufacturing-investment strategy. Article Title

Texas Instruments also announced the CFO transition officially in a press release, emphasizing a smooth handoff after Lizardi’s 25-year tenure. That stability can reassure investors as the company continues its shareholder-return and manufacturing-investment strategy. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary highlighted Texas Instruments as one of the strongest performers among analog semiconductor stocks in the latest earnings review, suggesting relative strength in a sector that investors are still re-rating after Q1 results. Article Title

Market commentary highlighted Texas Instruments as one of the strongest performers among analog semiconductor stocks in the latest earnings review, suggesting relative strength in a sector that investors are still re-rating after Q1 results. Neutral Sentiment: Reuters also reported the CFO change, but the headline itself was informational rather than a major surprise, so the market impact appears limited beyond reinforcing the transition story. Article Title

Reuters also reported the CFO change, but the headline itself was informational rather than a major surprise, so the market impact appears limited beyond reinforcing the transition story. Negative Sentiment: A MarketWatch note said Texas Instruments underperformed peers on Monday, and another item from June 1 said the shares fell 4.1% that day. That recent weakness may be a backdrop, even though today’s news flow is helping offset it. Article Title

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 51,098 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.44, for a total value of $13,818,943.12. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 52,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,294,376.64. The trade was a 49.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $5,606,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 204,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at $57,280,308.48. The trade was a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 303,475 shares of company stock worth $85,666,638 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

Further Reading

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